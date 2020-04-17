Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Kerala Institute Makes New Diagnostic Test Kit That Can Confirm Covid-19 Samples in 2 Hrs for Rs 1,000

The test kit, called 'Chitra GeneLAMP-N,' is highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 N-gene or the novel coronavirus and is designed to give accurate results even after viral gene undergoes mutation during its spread.

Meeqat Hashmi | News18

Updated:April 17, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
Kerala Institute Makes New Diagnostic Test Kit That Can Confirm Covid-19 Samples in 2 Hrs for Rs 1,000
A doctor readies to take a swab to test for coronavirus. (Reuters)

Thiruvananthapuram: Giving a ray hope to millions across the globe, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, (SCTI) Trivandrum has developed a diagnostic test kit which can confirm COVID-19 cases in just two hours at a cost as low as Rs 1,000.

The test kit, called 'Chitra GeneLAMP-N,' is highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 N-gene or the novel coronavirus and is designed to detect two regions of the gene. The test is said to give accurate results even after viral gene undergoes mutation during the spread.

Developers have described the testing kit’s detection time as 10 minutes, and the time of 'sample to result' (from RNA extraction in swab to RT-LAMP detection time) is said to take less than two hours. A total of 30 samples can be tested in a single batch and the machines are estimated to cost Rs 2.5 lakh.

The tests performed at NIV Alappuzha, authorised under ICMR, show that the new testing kit has a 100 per cent accuracy and matches with test results using RT-PCR. Once the ICMR approves the tests, the license needs to be obtained from CDSCO for the manufacture.

The kit was developed by Dr Anoop Thekkuveettil, a Senior Scientist of the Biomedical Technology Wing of SCIT and his team over the last three weeks.

"The confirmatory diagnostic test, which detects the N Gene of SARS- COV2 using reverse transcriptase loop-mediated amplification of viral nucleic acid (RT-LAMP), will be one of the world’s first few if not the first of its kinds in the world. We have developed the device in a fast track mode," said Dr Asha Kishore, Director of SCIT.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) further talked about how experts working together can leverage knowledge to make a breakthrough during a crisis. "Development of a novel, inexpensive, rapid confirmatory for the diagnosis of COVID1-9 by Sree Chitra in record time is a compelling example of how a creative team of clinicians and scientists working together seamlessly can leverage knowledge and infrastructure to make relevant breakthroughs,” Sharma said.

The testing facility can be easily set up in the laboratories of district hospitals with limited facilities and trained laboratory technicians.

Sree Chitra has also additionally developed the specific RNA extraction kits along with GeneLAMP-N test kits and testing devices. The technology was allowed to be manufacture to M/S Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, Ernakulam, for national and international operations.

