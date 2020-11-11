Kerala’s Weekly Akshaya AK-471 Lottery Results for November 11 to be Announced at 3 pm

The results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-471 Weekly lottery will be announced on Wednesday (November 11) at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The participants of the Kerala Akshaya AK-471 Weekly lottery will be able to check the result and search their name on the list of the lucky winners by visiting the state department’s official website. The results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-471 lottery will be made available on keralalotteries.com at 3 PM. Alternatively, those who tried their luck can check fate on keralalotteries.net.

Amount of sum to be awarded to the prize winners of Kerala Akshaya AK-471 lottery for November 11:

· The winner of the first prize will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh.

· The second prize winner will get Rs 500000.

· The third prize winner will get Rs 100000.

· The fourth prize winner will get Rs 5000.

· The fifth prize winner will get Rs 2000.

· The sixth prize winner will get Rs 1000.

· The seventh prize winner will get Rs 500.

· The eighth prize winner will get Rs 100.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8000.

Steps to check weekly Kerala Akshaya AK-471 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link which reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 11.11.2020 Akshaya AK-471'

Step 3: View the result. It will contain a list of persons who won prizes in each category

Step 4: If your name or lottery ticket number appears in the list, reach out to the Kerala Gazette office and claim the prize

Important points to note about Kerala Akshaya AK-471 lottery:

· The winner must present their ticket before the Kerala Gazette office to claim the prize.

· The lottery ticket will be valid for 30 days after the results are announced, so the winner should claim the prize within that period.

· The number and authenticity of the lottery ticket will be verified at the state office.

· The winner will be permitted to take home the winning amount post verification process.

· The winning amount will be subject to tax deduction as per the rules and regulations of the state government.

The weekly Akshaya AK-471 lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in the country.