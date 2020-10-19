Kerala's Weekly Win-Win W-586 Lottery Results to be Announced at 3pm

The results of the Win-Win Weekly lottery will be announced on Monday (October 19) at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The participants will be able to check the Kerala Win-Win W-586 Weekly lottery result and search their name on the list of the lucky winners by visiting the state department’s official website. The results of the Kerala Win-Win W-586 lottery will be made available on keralalotteries.com at 3 PM. Alternatively, those who tried their luck can check fate on keralalotteries.net.

Amount of sum to be awarded to the prize winners of Win-Win W-586 lottery:

· The winner of the first prize of ‘Win-Win W-586’ lottery will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh.

· The second prize winner will get Rs 5,00,000.

· The third prize winner will get Rs 1,00,000.

· The fourth prize winner will get Rs 5000.

· The fifth prize winner will get Rs 1000.

· The sixth prize winner will get Rs 500.

· The seventh prize winner will get Rs 100.

· There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8000.

Steps to check weekly Kerala Win-Win W-586 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link which reads Kerala Lottery Result 19.10.2020 'Win-Win W-586'

Step 3: View the result. It will contain a list of persons who won prizes in each category

Step 4: If your name or lottery ticket number appears in the list, reach out to the Kerala Gazette office and claim the prize

Important points to note about Kerala Win-Win W-586 lottery:

· The winner must present their ticket before the Kerala Gazette office to claim the prize.

· The lottery ticket will be valid for 30 days after the results are announced, so the winner should claim the prize within that period.

· The number and authenticity of the lottery ticket will be verified at the state office.

· The winner will be permitted to take home the winning amount Post verification process.

· The winning amount will be subject to tax deduction as per the rules and regulations of the state government.

The weekly Kerala Win-Win W-586 lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in the country.