Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Keralite Man Walks Carrying Ailing Father on Shoulder Due to Covid-19 Lockdown Restrictions

A video has gone viral on social media showing the man carrying his hefty, bare-chested father who wasdischarged from a government hospital after treatment for urinary infection on Wednesday, prompting the state Human Rights panel to register a case on its own.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Keralite Man Walks Carrying Ailing Father on Shoulder Due to Covid-19 Lockdown Restrictions
Policemen keep vigil on a road in Kerala during the lockdown. (News18)

A man carried his 89-year old ailing father on his shoulder and walked under the blazing sun for nearly one kilo meter to their home after police allegedly stopped their autorickshaw citing lockdown restrictions in Punalur town in this south Kerala district.

A video has gone viral on social media showing the man carrying his hefty, bare-chested father who wasdischarged from a government hospital after treatment for urinary infection on Wednesday, prompting the state Human Rights panel to register a case on its own.

Kollam Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hari Sankar has ordered a probe by a senior officer into the incident, police said, adding they did not possess necessary document for their travel as required during the lockdown.

Roymon, a native of Kulathupuzha, had to face the alleged ordeal while bringing back his father P G George from the hospital.

Later talking to local TV channels, the man alleged the police stopped the vehicle about a kilo meter away from his house and didn't let them proceed further even after showing the hospital documents.

As the incident drew condemnation, the state Human Rights Commission initiated a case on its own and asked district police chief to submit a report, officials said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,415,962

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,072,228

    +63,251

  • Cured/Discharged

    518,600

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,666

    +6,939
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres