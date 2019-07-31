Keralite Youth Who 'Joined' Islamic State, Killed in US Drone Attack in Afghanistan
According to the relatives, the IB had visted them and informed them that Muhasin had joined the Islamic State (IS). With the report of his death coming in, police in Malapppuram once again began the probe.
For Representation
Malappuram: A Kerala youth, suspected to have fled to Afghanistan in 2017 to join the Islamic State (IS), was killed in a US drone strike in that country, according to information received by his relatives here.
A WhatsApp message received by the family of Muhammed Muhasin on Tuesday said that the youth, a resident of Edapal, had become a "Shaheed" (martyr) 10 days ago.
Confirming the message received by the family, police told PTI that the message had been forwarded to them by the relatives and investigations have begun.
In 2017, while he was a final year student in an Engineering college in Thrissur, Muhasin had left home saying he was going to Bengaluru.
Police, acting on a missing complaint from his relatives, had registered a case, conducted a probe and found that he had left for Dubai.
The Intelligence Bureau had also probed his disappearance.
According to the relatives, the IB had visted them and informed them that Muhasin had joined the Islamic State (IS).
With the report of his death coming in, police in Malapppuram once again began the probe.
Two years ago, a missing man from Kasaragod in Kerala, who was suspected to have joined Islamic State, was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan.
Murshid Muhammed, a native of Padna in Kerala's Kasargod district, was killed in a drone attack in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan.
He was among the 21 people from the state, who reportedly went missing after travelling to the Middle East and were suspected to have joined the IS in Syria.
Earlier, another man T K Hafeesudeen, 24, also from Padna, was killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zomato Now Delivering Food in 500 Cities; Users in Tier III and Tier IV Towns Are Loving The Idea
- Parineeti Chopra Says She Was a Mess After Break-up, Calls It the Worst Time of Her Life
- How to Buy or Rent The Avengers: Endgame Movie For Rs 100 Right Now
- Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded