Kesar Badam Milk: This Magical Drink Offers Great Health, Skin Benefits

Milk is said to be one of the best sources of calcium. It is healthy and nutritious and it keeps our bones strong. People experiment a lot with plain milk to add to its taste and nutrition. One of the most liked recipes that is prepared using milk is Kesar Badam Doodh. In regular milk, saffron and almond are blended to enhance the nutritional value of milk.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra often shares tasty and healthy recipes on her social media. Last month, she shared a post on her Instagram feed in which she highlighted the benefits of Kesar Badam Milk. While it seems like a simple drink, it has amazing positive effects and that makes you want to include the drink in your daily diet.

Effective for Insomnia

Everyone wants to have a good night’s sleep. However, people who find it difficult to sleep can try Kesar badam milk. Kesar is known to help with insomnia. Kesar is packed with antioxidants crocin, safranal, and picrocrocin. Not just that, saffron is a proven and effective agent in improving sleep quality. Magnesium present in saffron acts as a sedative to give you a better sleep.

Helps with menstrual cramps

Menstrual cramps are common during periods. While some women suffer from mild symptoms, others can have a painful time. However, Kesar badam milk can relieve menstrual pain. Saffron is known to stimulate menstruation by easing down blood flow. Almond is a rich source of Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that is said to help relieve cramps and breast pain during periods. Together, they do wonders due to their anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the pain.

Improves skin

As discussed earlier, both saffron and almond are rich in antioxidants that help reduce signs of ageing and give glowing and younger-looking skin. Apart from that, they also heal other skin issues such as discolouration, dryness, hyperpigmentation and dullness.

