Kesaria Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Kesaria ( ) (केसरिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Kesaria is part of 3. Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,58,799 eligible electors, of which 1,38,271 were male, 1,20,188 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,40,820 eligible electors, of which 1,30,761 were male, 1,10,057 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,077 eligible electors, of which 1,01,314 were male, 84,763 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kesaria in 2015 was 75. In 2010, there were 28.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dr Rajesh Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Rajendra Prasad Gupta of BJP by a margin of 15,947 votes which was 12.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 47.55% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sachindra Pd Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Saran Pd. Yadav of CPI by a margin of 11,683 votes which was 12.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.67% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 15. Kesaria Assembly segment of Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Radha Mohan Singh won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kesaria are: Abhay Kumar Singh (BSP), Maheshwar Singh (RLSP), Ram Sharn Prasad Yadav (LJP), Shalini Mishra (JDU), Santosh Kushwha (RJD), Azharuddin Khan (JSHD), Anu Vivek (PP), Ambesh Kumar Yadav (RJWPS), Krishna Kumar Jaiswal (RSSD), Brajesh Mishra (HSJP), Rajanish Kumar Pathak (JAPL), Ram Adhar Rai (BND), Amrendra Kumar Verma (IND), Ravindra Kumar Berwar (IND), Dr. Rajesh Kumar (IND), Rajesh Yadav (IND), Varun Vijay (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.34%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.04%, while it was 50.78% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 257 polling stations in 15. Kesaria constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 222. In 2010 there were 186 polling stations.

Extent:

15. Kesaria constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Kesaria; Gram Panchayats Uttari Bariyaria, Paschhimi Madhubani, Uttari Madhubani, Dakshani Madhubani, Purbi Madhubani, Bhatwalia, Barwa, Bariyaria Tolarajpur, Uttari Bhawanipur, Dakshini Bhawanipur and Dumariya of Sangrampur Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Dilawarpur, Rajpur, Darmaha, Raghunathpur, Medan Sirisiya and Pipra Khem of Kalyanpur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Kesaria seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kesaria is 347.15 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kesaria is: 26°23'20.8"N 84°49'23.2"E.

