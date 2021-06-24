Keshav Maurya Praises CM Yogi Adityanath For COVID Leadership, Takes Dig At Akhilesh

Two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the house of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow, the latter has now showered praise on the CM’s leadership in fighting Covid-19 in the state.

“The big Covid pandemic came — who fought against it? You have seen how this battle was fought and won under Narendra Modi’s leadership at the Centre and under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership in UP. If there was Rahul Gandhi at the Centre and Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, do you think this fight could have been won? They have no capability to run a government,” Maurya has said at a function in Mirzapur on Thursday.

Maurya further said the “good governance model” of the BJP government in UP was resonating in the entire state “from Ghazipur to Ghaziabad” and BJP would again win 300-plus seats in UP in 2022. He added that the electricity had been brought to every house in UP since the government was made under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. “There is a tremendous atmosphere for the BJP in UP. The opposition is also extremely pained over construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya but we are not bothered,” Maurya said.

Maurya had struck a discordant note last week when he had said that the party leadership would decide who would be the CM face of the party in the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh. Senior RSS leaders and the CM visited Maurya at his residence two days ago and a truce seems to have been struck between the top UP leaders. Maurya yesterday made a U-turn and said there were no differences between him and the CM and said he would always stand by Yogi Aditynath. “If any wall comes between us, I will break it,” he had said.

On Thursday, Maurya said the opposition thinks it can stop BJP’s winning run in UP in 2022 but he would like to say to Akhilesh Yadav to stop seeing mungeri lal ke haseen sapne (unrealistic dreams) and that there was no chance for the SP, BSP and Congress for 25 years. He also slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav for only being active on Twitter.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath has resolved that both lives and livelihoods must be saved and a balance be struck,” Maurya said.

