Keshod, Kandla Airports to Resume Operations from Thursday Mid-Night: AAI

New Delhi: State-owned AAI on Thursday said Keshod and Kandla Airports will resume operations from Thursday mid-night, while services from Diu, Porbandar and Bhavnagar will restart from Friday morning.

To avoid disruptions and damages to infrastructure due to cyclone Vayu, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had suspended flight operations from these airports for 24 hours starting from midnight Wednesday.

The decision to recommence operations was taken after a review of the situation held through video conference, AAI said in a release.

"After assessing the situation and the prevalent weather patterns as per the locally available meteorological reports, it has been decided that Kandla and Keshod Airports will resume normal flight operations from 12 midnight Thursday," the release stated.

It also said that normal flight operations will resume at Bhavnagar Airport from 6.00 a.m., and at Diu and Porbandar Airports from 10 am Friday, it added.

All the AAI-run airport directors in Gujarat have been advised to keep all the stakeholders, including the airlines, the disaster relief agencies, the Indian Air Force, the Coast Guard and the local administration informed about resumption of flights and normal operations of the airport, the release said.

Earlier in the day, the AAI had said the impact of cyclone Vayu has been milder at most airports in Gujarat and there has been no damage to aerodromes' infrastructure so far.

Citing updates given by the airport directors, the AAI said effect of the cyclone has been milder at most of the airports of Gujarat.

"No damage to any airport infrastructure or facilities has been reported so far. Situation is normal at Surat, Bhuj, Keshod, Kandla, Jamnagar, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, Diu, Porbandar and Bhavnagar airports," it said in the statement earlier.

According to an IMD release, issued at 5.00 p.m. on Thursday, the cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, skirting the Saurashtra coast and affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph during the next 12 hours. ​