Kevin Joseph Murder: In-Laws Among 10 Awarded Double Life Imprisonment for Kerala Honour Killing
The Principal Sessions Court on August 22 had observed that the murder of Kevin P Joseph, involving his wife's relatives, was a case of honour killing.
Image for representation.
Kottayam: A court here on Tuesday awarded double life imprisonment to 10 people for the honour killing of a 23-year-old Dalit Christian man last year, which had triggered widespread protests across the state.
The Principal Sessions Court on August 22 had observed that the murder of Kevin P Joseph, involving his wife's relatives, was a case of honour killing.
All the 10 accused who were found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 364A (kidnapping for ransom) and Section 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) have been awarded double life term in the case, Special Public Prosecutor C S Ajayan told reporters here.
Three people, including prime accused Syaanu Chacko, Kevin's brother-in-law, were also convicted under IPC Section 120 (b) (Criminal conspiracy).
There were 14 accused in the case. Four people including Kevin's father-in-law Chacko were acquitted for want of evidence.
The death of Kevin, who was abducted along with a relative from Mannanam in the district, had sparked protests in the state.
The victim's kin had alleged that he died due to police laxity as they refused to conduct an investigation on the basis of his wife's complaint.
Kevin's body was found on May 28 last year in a stream in Chaliyakkara in Kollam district.
The couple had married at a registrar's office in Ettumanoor against the wishes of her family.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming KTM Duke 790 Spied in India with Saree Guard, Launch Imminent
- TV Star Ridhi Dogra Pens Emotional Tribute to Arun Jaitley: 'I Know You're Resting in Peace Fufaji'
- Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah Put on the Back Burner For These Reasons
- How Soft-Spoken PV Sindhu Channelled Her Inner Aggression to Become World Champion
- Ashes 2019: Fried Chicken and Chocolate Bars Fuel Ben Stokes' Fire