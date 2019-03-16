English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Key Accused in Pollachi Sexual Assault Case Taken into Police Custody for Questioning
The Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take steps to delete all video clips on social media relating to sexual harassment of the women by a gang in Coimbatore district.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The key accused in the alleged sex scandal that sent shock waves across Tamil Nadu has been taken into custody and is being questioned by the Crime Branch-CID.
An MBA graduate, Thirunavukarasu, who will be in the custody of the Tamil Nadu police's CB -CID wing for four days, has been charged under the Goondas Act in connection with the Pollachi sex scandal, NDTV reported.
It is alleged that he used videos of women being sexually assaulted to blackmail them into providing money as well as sexual favours.
The Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take steps to delete all video clips on social media relating to sexual harassment of the women by a gang in Coimbatore district.
CB-CID IGP Sridhar and the special officer Nisha Parthiban on Wednesday held discussions with Superintendent of Police R Pandiarajan and other senior officials and received all documents related to the case.
The special teams will review the documents provided by the local police and the investigation will cover all the aspects, Sridhar was quoted by NDTV as saying.
Assuring a fair and transparent investigation, the IGP said efforts would be made to complete the investigation at the earliest.
There were also reports that the four accused had indulged in similar sexual harassment of several other women over the past seven years after befriending them.
The case assumed political overtones after a local functionary of ruling AIADMK allegedly attacked the victim's brother for lodging police complaint about the harassment and was expelled from the party.
Opposition parties led by DMK have accused the AIADMK of attempting to shield the accused, a charge denied by it.
The woman, who managed to free herself from the gang, lodged a complaint with police on Feb 24.
The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women chairperson Kannagi Packiananthan, who visited the city Wednesday, said a three-member team of the panel would separately inquire into the entire matter.
She also said whoever was affected by the gang can approach the commission and lodge complaints.
Meanwhile, protests by college students and various organisations were staged here and Pollachi demanding stern action against the accused and expressing solidarity with the woman, police said.
DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi had led a protest by party workers here Tuesday and a case had been registered against her and others for holding the agitation without police permission.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
