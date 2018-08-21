English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Key Dawood Ibrahim Aide Jabir Moti to be Produced in UK Court Today
Jabir Moti, who was managing Dawood’s investments in the UK, UAE and other countries, was arrested by officials of the Charring Cross Police Station in London.
Jabir Moti, a key aide of Dawood Ibrahim. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: Jabir Moti, Dawood Ibrahim’s right-hand man, will be produced before the Westminster magistrates' court on Tuesday.
The London Police arrested Moti from Hilton Hotel on Friday. Moti, who was managing Dawood’s investments in the UK, UAE and other countries, was arrested by officials of the Charring Cross Police Station in London.
India had made requests for Moti’s arrest earlier. He is allegedly involved in drug smuggling, extortion and other criminal activities.
Earlier, Jabir Siddiq alias Jabir Moti is a close confidant of Dawood Ibrahim and manager of the underworld don’s finances and that of the 'D Company'.
Moti, a Pakistani national, is very close to Dawood and his wife Mahajabeen, who are presently lodged in the upmarket Clifton locality in Pakistan.
According to sources, Moti is also involved in Dawood’s investments spanning across the Middle East, UK, Europe, Africa, countries of the South East Asia and Pakistan.
Sources say, most of the returns on Dawood’s investment are used to fund Pakistan-based terrorist groups.
Moti also looks after Dawood's other interests like narcotics trade, illegal arms movement, printing of fake Indian currency, extortion rackets and the real estate business.
The arrested associate of the don has also played a key role in actively exploring options of moving Dawood Ibrahim's family to the UK. Known to be a vital cog in the Dawood family, Moti also owns some property in the residential compound owned by Dawood's family in Karachi.
Of late, Moti was also looking for dual nationality status in Barabudur and Antigua and Dominican Republic and a permanent resident status in Hungary. Jabir Moti also holds a ten-year visa in the UK.
Dawood is a Specially Designated International Terrorist (SDGT) and his complicity in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts has been well-documented. The present round of detention of Jabir Moti in the UK for questioning is expected to yield vital information on the activities of the D Company members in the UK.
Moti also shares common financial interests with Dawood's wife Mahajabeen, his son Moeen Nawaz and daughters Mahrookh, Mehreen and sons-in-law, Junaid (son of former Pak Cricketer Javed Miandad) and Aungazeb.
Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
