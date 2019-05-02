English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Key Maoist Behind BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi's Killing Eliminated
The 30-year-old Maoist's body was recovered from Kirandul area where he was killed in an exchange of fire with a Chhattisgarh Police team, Vivekanand Sinha Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) said.
File image of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi who lost his life during a naxal attack in Dantewada.
Chhattisgarh: Days after the killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a deadly Maoist attack in Dantewada, one of the masterminds of the ambush, Madvi Muyya, was killed in a shootout with Chhattisgarh Police in the district on Thursday morning, police said.
The 30-year-old Maoist's body was recovered from Kirandul area where he was killed in an exchange of fire with a Chhattisgarh Police team, Vivekanand Sinha Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) said.
"The Maoist was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. He was killed in an exchange of fire after a police team tried to capture him following a tip-off about his presence in the area. The operation was carried out early Thursday morning. One rifle with six live cartridges was recovered from the spot," Sinha said.
The officer said that Muyya was one of the masterminds of the attack in which BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four police personnel were killed on April 9 deadly attack carried out by a group of Maoists.
Another officer said that the Maoist was also one of the masterminds of the October 30, 2018 attack in Dantewada in which Doordarshan TV cameraman Achyutanand Sahu and two police personnel were killed.
