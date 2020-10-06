Key Pact Signing For Rs 29,560-crore Jewar Airport On Wednesday

Noida ‘ Noida (UP): The signing of a key agreement, which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the Rs 29,560 crore Jewar airport will take place on Wednesday, officials said. The ‘concession agreement’ for the greenfield project will be signed between developer Zurich Airport International AG and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited and the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the officials said on Tuesday.

Restriction on flight services due to COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown has twice led to the extension of the date for signing of the concessionaire agreement between selected developerand the state government agencies for the project, according to officials. NIAL’s officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia confirmed to .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor