Keylong in Himachal Pradesh Shivers at Minus 12.1 Degrees Celsius

The tribal district Lahaul Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Solan, Chamba and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Manali was recorded at minus one degree Celsius.

Solan, Mandi and Chamba recorded a low of minus 1.3, minus 1.1 and minus 0.4 degree Celsius respectively. Una, Kufri and Dalhousie registered a low of zero, 0.8 and 4.7 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius, he added.


