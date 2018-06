KGMU Recruitment 2018: 315 Posts, Apply before 14th July 2018

KGMU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 315 vacancies for the post of Senior Residents (Unregistered), Non PG Junior Residents/Demonstrator in Medical and Dental Faculty has begun on the official website of King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh - kgmu.org. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Visit the official jobs page – http://www.kgmu.org/job-opportunities.php Click on ‘Apply Online’Fill the application form with required information, pay online fee and complete the application processDownload the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceSend the hardcopy of the application form with other documents at below mentioned address:King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow - 226003- Rs.2000- Rs.1000- Vacancy Details:315- 288- 27Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for different posts.http://www.kgmu.org/upload_file/user_download/cb2c386ae8714df97b61bff43ee3a27a.pdfThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.