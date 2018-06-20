GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

KGMU Recruitment 2018: 315 Posts, Apply before 14th July 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th July 2018.

Naqshib Nisar | Contributor Content

Updated:June 20, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
Picture for representation.
KGMU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 315 vacancies for the post of Senior Residents (Unregistered), Non PG Junior Residents/Demonstrator in Medical and Dental Faculty has begun on the official website of King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh - kgmu.org.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for KGMU Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official jobs page – http://www.kgmu.org/job-opportunities.php
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 3 – Fill the application form with required information, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Step 5 – Send the hardcopy of the application form with other documents at below mentioned address:
King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow - 226003

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.2000
SC/ OBC Category - Rs.1000
KGMU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 315
Medical - 288
Dental - 27

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for different posts.

http://www.kgmu.org/upload_file/user_download/cb2c386ae8714df97b61bff43ee3a27a.pdf

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.

