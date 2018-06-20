English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
KGMU Recruitment 2018: 315 Posts, Apply before 14th July 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th July 2018.
KGMU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 315 vacancies for the post of Senior Residents (Unregistered), Non PG Junior Residents/Demonstrator in Medical and Dental Faculty has begun on the official website of King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh - kgmu.org.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for KGMU Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official jobs page – http://www.kgmu.org/job-opportunities.php
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 3 – Fill the application form with required information, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Step 5 – Send the hardcopy of the application form with other documents at below mentioned address:
King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow - 226003
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.2000
SC/ OBC Category - Rs.1000
KGMU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 315
Medical - 288
Dental - 27
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for different posts.
http://www.kgmu.org/upload_file/user_download/cb2c386ae8714df97b61bff43ee3a27a.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
