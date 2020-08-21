KGMU VC Infected with Coronavirus, Driver and Another Staff Tested Positive Earlier

Vice Chancellor of the King George's Medical University here, Lt Gen (Retd) Dr. Vipin Puri, has tested positive for coronavirus, a university spokesman said on Friday.

The driver and another staff member of Dr. Puri had tested positive for COVID-19 after which he got himself tested and found that he had contracted the disease, university spokesperson, Dr Sudhir Singh, said.

The vice chancellor is in home isolation as a precautionary measure and has appealed to all those who came in contact with him to take all precautionary measures and get themselves tested. Dr Puri had recently taken over as the new Vice Chancellor of the university.

