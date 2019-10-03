Khadi India's Connaught Place Store Records Rs 1.27 Cr Sales on Gandhi Jayanti
Khadi India's CP Store broke its previous record of highest sale of Rs 1.25 crore on October 13 last year.
Exhibition of Khadi india in Irla, Mumbai (twitter/Khadi India)
New Delhi: Khadi India's flagship store in Connaught Place here witnessed its highest-ever sales in a single day of Rs 1.27 crore on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who made the indigenous fabric a part of India's Independence Movement.
In doing so, the store broke its previous record of highest sale of Rs 1.25 crore on October 13 last year.
"While the sale of Khadi products at Khadi India's flagship store in Connaught Place was recorded Rs 1.27 crore on a single day on October 2 this year, this sale is the highest ever since Independence. A customary discount sale starts from October 2 every year by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Khadi products across the nation," the KVIC said in a statement.
As many as 16,870 Khadi lovers visited Khadi India flagship store at Connaught Place on October 2 and a total number of 2,720 sales bills were issued yesterday.
"Out of over Rs 127.57 lakh sale, the share of Khadi was Rs 114.11 lakh and village industry products Rs 13.46 lakh," the KVIC stated.
KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the record sale is the translation of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has communicated his vision of economic transformation through Khadi clearly, creatively and continually.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore: See Pics
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Slammed for Questioning Arti's Divorce and Rumoured Relationship with Siddharth
- Chocolate Dosa Topped With Dry Fruits Has Left a Bad Taste Among Desi Foodies
- India Is On Its Way For An Electric Future - Ayush Lohia