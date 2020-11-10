Khagaria Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Khagaria (खगड़िया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Khagaria district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Khagaria. Khagaria is part of 25. Khagaria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.92%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,52,463 eligible electors, of which 1,34,194 were male, 1,17,557 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,36,306 eligible electors, of which 1,26,780 were male, 1,09,520 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,953 eligible electors, of which 1,07,743 were male, 91,110 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khagaria in 2015 was 403. In 2010, there were 290.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Poonam Devi Yadav of JDU won in this seat by defeating Rajesh Kumar Urf Rohit Kumar of HAMS by a margin of 25,565 votes which was 18.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 46.43% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Poonam Devi Yadav of JDU won in this seat defeating Sushila Devi of LJP by a margin of 26,853 votes which was 23.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.91% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 149. Khagaria Assembly segment of Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Khagaria are: Chandan Kumar Alias Dr. Chandan Yadav (INC), Panna Lal Singh Patel (JDU), Mithilesh Kumar Nishad (LJP), Sushant Yadav (BSP), Afroz Alam (LJPS), Urmila Devi (JDPD), Nagendra Singh Tyagi (JAPL), Ram Balak Ram (AJPR), Vidya Nand Yadav (SSD), Suraj Kumar (PP), Soni Devi (YKP), Akhilesh Kumar Vidyarthi (IND), Ganesh Sada (IND), Gauri Shankar Paswan (IND), Priya Kumari (IND), Shiv Narayan Singh (IND), Sanjay Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.86%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.05%, while it was 57.24% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 251 polling stations in 149. Khagaria constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 215. In 2010 there were 206 polling stations.

Extent:

149. Khagaria constituency comprises of the following areas of Khagaria district of Bihar: Community Development Block Mansi; Gram Panchayats Bhadas Dakshini, Bhadas Uttari, Kasimpur, Mathurapur, Bachhouta, Sanhouli, Ranko, Sansarpur, Gourashakti, Marar Dakshni, Marar Uttari, Rasounk, Uttar Marar, Rahimpur Uttari, Rahimpur Madhya, Rahimpur Dakshin, Labhganva, Kothia and Khagaria (M) of Khagaria Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Khagaria.

Khagaria seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Khagaria is 278.99 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Khagaria is: 25°31'24.6"N 86°30'56.5"E.

