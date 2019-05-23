English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khajuraho Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khajuraho (खजुराहो) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
8. Khajuraho is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.13%. The estimated literacy level of Khajuraho is 67.61%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nagendra Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,47,490 votes which was 28.30% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.31% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
live
Status
party name
candidate name
Khajuraho Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
ABAP
--
--
Jagdesh Kumar Patel
SVBP
--
--
Ashwani Kumar Dubey
BJP
--
--
V.D. Sharma (Vishnu Datt Sharma)
APOI
--
--
Desh Pal Patel
RADMP
--
--
Manish Mishra
SUP
--
--
Sant Kumar Sharma
SP
--
--
Veer Singh Patel
AIFB
--
--
Advocate Rakesh Kumar Shukla
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Vinod Kumar
IND
--
--
Narendra Pandey (Ram Ji)
IND
--
--
Giriraj Kishor (Raju) Poddar
IND
--
--
Abdul Imran
IND
--
--
Parwat Singh
IND
--
--
Bhoopat Kumar Adiwasi
IND
--
--
Rajkumar
IND
--
--
Meena/Lalit Raikwar
INC
--
--
Maharani Kavita Singh Natiraja
