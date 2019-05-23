Khajuraho Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP V.D. Sharma (Vishnu Datt Sharma) BJP V.D. Sharma (Vishnu Datt Sharma) LEADING

Khajuraho Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME ABAP -- -- Jagdesh Kumar Patel SVBP -- -- Ashwani Kumar Dubey BJP -- -- V.D. Sharma (Vishnu Datt Sharma) APOI -- -- Desh Pal Patel RADMP -- -- Manish Mishra SUP -- -- Sant Kumar Sharma SP -- -- Veer Singh Patel AIFB -- -- Advocate Rakesh Kumar Shukla Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Vinod Kumar IND -- -- Narendra Pandey (Ram Ji) IND -- -- Giriraj Kishor (Raju) Poddar IND -- -- Abdul Imran IND -- -- Parwat Singh IND -- -- Bhoopat Kumar Adiwasi IND -- -- Rajkumar IND -- -- Meena/Lalit Raikwar INC -- -- Maharani Kavita Singh Natiraja Leading

8. Khajuraho is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.13%. The estimated literacy level of Khajuraho is 67.61%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nagendra Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,47,490 votes which was 28.30% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.31% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jeetendra Singh Bundela of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 28,332 votes which was 4.86% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 39.33% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.21% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khajuraho was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,07,340 men, 7,95,472 women and 21 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Khajuraho is: 24.8515 79.926Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खजुराहो, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); খাজুরাহ, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); खजुराहो, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ખજૂરાહો, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கஜுரா ஹோ, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఖజురహో, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಖಜರಾಹೊ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഖജരാവോ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).