Khaki vs Black Robe: Clashes That Broke Out Between Cops and Lawyers Before Tis Hazari Violence
Clashes broke out between policemen and lawyers in the Allahabad district court premises in March 2015, following the death of a lawyer by a stray police bullet.
Police personnel stage a protest over the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court last week, at PHQ in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Lawyers and police personnel have had several violent encounters across the country during the years.
The November 2 violence involving the men in 'khaki' and those donning black robes at Tis Hazari Court complex reminded of widespread clashes between police and lawyers in the Allahabad district court premises in March 2015, following the death of a lawyer by a stray police bullet.
Several lawyers and policemen were injured and a number of vehicles were reduced to ashes in the incident. The violence erupted after an undertrial, while being produced in court, attempted to escape, forcing a policeman to open fire and the bullet hit a lawyer who later died. As the news spread, the advocates started pelting stones.
Before this, another clash was witnessed between a section of lawyers and police in February 2009, when policemen tried to arrest some advocates who had allegedly attacked the then Janata
Party chief Subramanian Swamy, now a BJP MP, with eggs while he was arguing a case inside the court hall of Madras High Court on February 17, 2009.
The Tis Hazari complex was also witness to the unprecedented incident where former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who was the then Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, had in January 1988 ordered lathi charge on advocates protesting against the arrest of a lawyer for alleged theft.
Besides, in January this year, over a dozen persons, including policemen, were injured when a group of lawyers clashed with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.
The incident took place on Lucknow-Faizabad National Highway after a group of advocates blocked traffic near a police station, demanding lodging of an FIR against policemen, who allegedly misbehaved with their colleague.
