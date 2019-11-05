Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Khaki vs Black Robe: Clashes That Broke Out Between Cops and Lawyers Before Tis Hazari Violence

Clashes broke out between policemen and lawyers in the Allahabad district court premises in March 2015, following the death of a lawyer by a stray police bullet.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Khaki vs Black Robe: Clashes That Broke Out Between Cops and Lawyers Before Tis Hazari Violence
Police personnel stage a protest over the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court last week, at PHQ in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Lawyers and police personnel have had several violent encounters across the country during the years.

The November 2 violence involving the men in 'khaki' and those donning black robes at Tis Hazari Court complex reminded of widespread clashes between police and lawyers in the Allahabad district court premises in March 2015, following the death of a lawyer by a stray police bullet.

Several lawyers and policemen were injured and a number of vehicles were reduced to ashes in the incident. The violence erupted after an undertrial, while being produced in court, attempted to escape, forcing a policeman to open fire and the bullet hit a lawyer who later died. As the news spread, the advocates started pelting stones.

Before this, another clash was witnessed between a section of lawyers and police in February 2009, when policemen tried to arrest some advocates who had allegedly attacked the then Janata

Party chief Subramanian Swamy, now a BJP MP, with eggs while he was arguing a case inside the court hall of Madras High Court on February 17, 2009.

The Tis Hazari complex was also witness to the unprecedented incident where former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who was the then Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, had in January 1988 ordered lathi charge on advocates protesting against the arrest of a lawyer for alleged theft.

Besides, in January this year, over a dozen persons, including policemen, were injured when a group of lawyers clashed with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

The incident took place on Lucknow-Faizabad National Highway after a group of advocates blocked traffic near a police station, demanding lodging of an FIR against policemen, who allegedly misbehaved with their colleague.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram