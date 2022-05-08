Khalistan Flags, Graffiti Put Up at Himachal Assembly Gate, Boundary Walls; Police Springs Into Action

Authorities on Sunday morning removed flags with ‘Khalistani symbols’ found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said the incident might have taken place late night or early morning. “We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today," she said.

#WATCH Khalistan flags found tied on the main gate & boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today morning pic.twitter.com/zzYk5xKmVg— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

The yellow flags were seen put up at the assembly gates as well as boundary walls. ‘Khalistan’ was also seen written in Punjabi on the boundary walls.

According to reports, the Himachal government has flagged increasing cases related to terrorism modules and has increased vigilance and security in view of it.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said that the continuous activation of terrorist modules in neighboring states and being caught with heavy weapons is worrying. The state has also increased surveillance regarding precautionary security. There will be additional guard posted on the borders of Himachal, News18 Hindi reported.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.