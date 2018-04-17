Khalistani Terrorist Preaches Hate Against PM Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi in London

A day ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s UK visit, News18 Network has accessed a video of most wanted Sikh Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma openly leading a protest campaign against Indian PM Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi in London.The video, captured on April 16 afternoon in London, shows Pamma surrounded by his aides over a moving vehicle holding anti-India protests, without any action by UK law enforcement agencies.Pamma, who is a prominent terrorist of Babbar Khalistan International, has been in the most wanted list of NIA for bomb blasts and killings in Punjab. Since 2000, Pamma has taken political asylum in the UK.PM Narendra Modi is slated to address an event titled ‘Bharat Ki Baat Sabke Saath’ at Central Hall Westminster in London tomorrow.Sources say that UK Parliamentarian Lord Nazir at the behest of Pakistan has been sponsoring such anti-India protests brazenly on the streets of London as a well-hatched conspiracy to defame India with a false propaganda and narrative on Kashmir and Khalistan.