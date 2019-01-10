‘Khan’ Surname Hounds Me, Says MP Bureaucrat After Being Asked to Leave Meeting by Senior

17 years in government service, transfer in 10 districts and 19 shiftings, I was always made feel untouchable, like a German Jew. Khan surname hounded me like a ghost. — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) January 10, 2019

A Muslim bureaucrat has sent ripples in MP’s administrative circles while accusing his senior officer of misbehavior. The officer who has penned five novels posted a message on Twitter saying ‘Khan’ surname hounds him like a ghost.Presently posted as deputy secretary in PHE department, Niyaz Ahmed Khan is best known to be a whistleblower bureaucrat and for his novel 'Love Demands Blood', which is based on the love life of jailed underworld don Abu Salem and his girlfriend Monica Bedi.After being asked to leave the departmental meeting on Wednesday, Khan’s emotional meltdown was witnessed on Twitter where in a series of posts he alleged discriminatory treatment. “17 years in government service, transfers in 10 districts and 19 shiftings, I was always made to feel untouchable, like a Germany Jew. Khan surname hounds me like a ghost,” posted Khan on twitter.In another tweet, the bureaucrat claimed he was busy penning his sixth novel in which he would show how the Muslim officers are regarded second class citizens. “It’s based on my own experiences,” he claimed.“Even government quarter has not been allotted in more than one year,” Khan complained in yet another tweet. Khan claimed in another tweet that he had exposed the biggest ODF scam in Guna districts and brutalities on Saharia tribes but he was sent in loop line (read posting at Mantralaya) and guilty officers were promoted.The officer who time and again rakes up controversies did not stop there and claimed he had reached the stage of depression and that it was literature which saved his life. “I have transformed all discrimination against me into creation.”Meanwhile, those in the know claimed that during a meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday, principal secretary of PHE Vivek Agarwal asked him about a report which he could not furnish and soon the officers exchanged heated barbs. Piqued, Agrawal soon asked Khan to leave the meeting. “I pulled up Niyaz Khan as he came to the meeting without proper homework. Officers are expected to come prepared,” PS PHE Vivek Agrawal was quoted by a regional news portal as saying.According to sources, Khan has complained to the state chief secretary against his senior officer. Khan in the past had earned the ire of BJP over his novel based on Abu Salem. He had even sought permission to spend time with Salem in jail which was denied to him. He faced criticism from the Muslim community over his novel ‘Talaq, talaq, Talaq’.It’s important to note that Agrawal was counted among the favourite officers of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.Guna Shahar Qazi and state vice president of All India Ulema Board Noor Ullah Yousafzai, while speaking to News18, criticised the Congress for seeking Muslim votes but offering step-motherly treatment to the community. “I am extending support to Khan over the ill-treatment meted out to him,” he added.