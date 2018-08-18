Khango Konyak 'Impeached', Yung Aung Appointed as New ​Chairman of NSCN-K

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland's Khaplang faction (NSCN-K) has elected a new chief to replace chairman Khango Konyak. 46-year-old Yung Aung has been chosen as the acting chairman of the rebel outfit.An official release by NSCN-K stated that the People’s Council by a majority vote ‘unanimously resolved to impeach’ Khango Konyak for ‘violation of party discipline’. However, the council resolved to allow Konyak a ‘safe passage’ stating that ‘he shall be unharmed’. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the outfit held on Friday at the council headquarters in Myanmar’s Sagaing division.The release further states that as per party discipline, he has been found guilty under three conditions, the foremost being ‘absolute control of power and functions without collective leadership, non-distribution of power and functions, exposing a one-man-government policy, which is completely in violation of the Party Yehzabo (Constitution) and discipline’.However, the release adds that ‘the party shall reserve its respect and honour for him in his position as the senior most party member, and in recognition of his long service towards the cause of the nation’.Konyak, who is in his late seventies, officially took over as the chairman of the outfit in July 2017 after the death of SS Khaplang on June 6. Konyak was elected as the vice-chairman of the banned outfit in May 2011.Newly elected chairman Yung Aung was serving as the ‘defence kilonser’ of the outfit. He is said to have a close relationship with Paresh Baruah, the self-styled Commander-in-Chief of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).Recent media reports claimed that the Tatmadow (Burmese armed forces) launched a crackdown against NSCN-K camps and training facilities at Taga in Myanmar’s Sagaing region, ending the ceasefire agreement signed with Myanmar government in 2012. Sources said it was during this operation that Konyak shifted from the headquarters amidst reports of the Myanmar army restricting his movement beyond Hukwang Valley.