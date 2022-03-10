Khanna Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

Live election results updates of KHanna in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections:.Kanwarveer Singh Tohra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD); Gurinder Singh Garry Birring, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha, Indian National Congress (INC); Sanjeev Kumar Pilot, Janata Dal (United) (JDU); Sutantardeep Singh Badgujran, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP); Gurbachan Singh, Punjab Kisan Dal (PKD); Jaspal Singh (Harman Tiwana); Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party (JJJKPA); Dharampal, National Apni Party (NAP); Lakhvir Singh Sounti, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) (SADASSM); Sewa Ram Singh, Independent (IND); Darshan Singh Babbi, Independent (IND).

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.41%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.07% . This seat was won by Gurkirat Singh Kotli of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

.Constituency No.57 Khanna (खन्ना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Khanna is part of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of33.43 % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2 %, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,71,622 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 81,551 were male and 90,067 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ludhiana East in 2022 is: female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,86,932 eligible electors, of which 84,634 were male,75,687 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,45,113 eligible electors, of which 76,483 were male, 68,630 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khanna in 2017 was 571. In 2012, there were 255 service voters registered in the constituency

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Gurkirat Singh Kotli of INC won in this seat defeating Anil Dutt Phally of AAP by a margin of 20,591 which was 16.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gurkirat Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ranjit Singh Talwandi of SAD by a margin of 7,278 votes which was 6.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 57 Khanna Assembly segment of the 8. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Amar Singh of INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat defeating Darbara Singh Guru of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Khanna are: Gurkirat Singh, Indian National Congress (INC); Gurpreet Singh Bhatti, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Jasdeep Kaur Yadu, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD); Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Sukhmit Singh Khanna, Punjab Kisan Dal (PKD); Karnail Singh Ikolaha, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RVNSP); Parmjeet Singh Rinka, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) (SADASSM); Sukhwant Singh Tillu, Independent (IND); Parmjeet Walia, Independent (IND); Raj Kumar, Independent (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.41%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.07%,

POLL DATES:

Khanna went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.57 Khanna Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 182. In 2012, there were 165 polling stations

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.57 Khanna comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Khanna Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Khanna constituency, which are: Samrala, Bassi Pathana, Amloh, Payal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khanna is approximately 209 square kilometers

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of khanna is 30°42’18.7"N 76°09’59.8"E

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khanna results.

