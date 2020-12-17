Khap Mahapanchayat at Ghazipur Border, Strategy on Support to Farmers

Thursday is the 22nd day of the farmers' agitation against the three agricultural laws at Ghazipur border here and there will be a 'Mahapanchayat' of farmers at the border. It will also include representatives of various 'Khaps'.

Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, "Today we will hold a meeting of the Khap Panchayats in which we will discuss this law. We will start our Mahapanchayat as soon as the representatives of the Khaps are here."

Dharmendra Malik, media in-charge of Bharatiya Kisan Union told IANS, "There are a total of 84 Khaps in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Some of the representatives are already here. Somvir Sangwan Khap is already with us and are present on the Tikri border. In today's meeting, these members will arrive."

"Apart from Malik, Tomar and Balian Khaps, Gatwala Khap, Battisa Khap and Ahlawat Khap, there are Khapiyan Khap, Soroi Khap, Phogat Khap, Rathi Khap, Chauhan Khap and Chaugama and they will take part in today's Mahapanchayat as their representatives reach Ghazipur border."

Seeing the farmers protesting at the border, the heads of these Khaps will reach here and extend their support to the farmers. The meeting will start after noon, which is expected to run till evening.