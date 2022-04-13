Khargone Ram Navami Clash: Muslim Clerics Oppose Demolitions; MP Govt Welcomes CCTV Installations in Mosques

A group of Muslim clerics called on Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Wednesday urging him to ensure that innocent members of their community do not get targeted after communal violence broke out in Khargone town on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday.

The delegation head, Shahar Qazi Bhopal, Mustaq Ali Nadvi told the media that they have urged the Home Minister that the innocent should be harassed. “Those guilty should be brought by the book," he added claiming there should not be any one-sided action.

The delegation also opposed the demolition of houses and shops of the riot accused and said the entire family should not be punished for the unlawful acts of one person. “If a person has done something wrong so there should not be an action like demolition of houses as a family includes children, elderly parents especially as it’s a sacred month of Ramzan,” said the Bhopal Shahar Qazi.

“We have offered to put up CCTV cameras on all the mosques and Madrasas in MP so that evidence could be produced if such incident takes place," the qazi said adding they have submitted proofs of the Khargone incident which show from which side the stone pelting started on a particular day, he added.

The clerics called on the community to refrain from spreading rumours and engage in faith and prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra assured the delegation that their justified concerns will be kept in mind while punishing the offenders. He however affirmed that those guilty won’t be spared and the action is being taken based on the evidence. Mishra also welcomed the move to put up CCTV cameras on mosques and Madrasas in the state.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also lauded the move to install surveillance cameras on mosques and Madrasas saying it should be linked to the Bhopal police surveillance system –Bhopal Eye. He lauded Bhopal qazi’s suggestion and backed its implementation across the state.

The Muslim clerics had on Tuesday called on the Director-General of Police to seek justified action in the Khargone violence case.

A Congress delegation led by former MPCC chief Arun Yadav on Wednesday met the DGP in Bhopal and claimed that the law and order situation is concerning in the state. Terming the Khargone incident as an intelligence failure, they supported the action taken against the offenders but opposed the legal steps by identifying persons specifically.

Meanwhile, the demolition drive continued in Khargone against those involved in the clash and two commercial establishments were razed down on Wednesday.

Violence erupted in Khargone on Sunday after miscreants pelted stones, hurled petrol bombs and fired shots during a Ram Navami procession. Several houses were also set on fire and properties were looted.

After the violence, a curfew was imposed in the entire Khargone city on Sunday evening. The curfew in continuing for the third day with relief being given only for medical emergencies. A stone-pelting incident was also reported in the Sendhwa town of Barwani district.

Woman stone-pelter seen in Sendhwa

A young girl named Saba is seen hurling stones during the communal clash in Sendhwa town of Barwani district in a viral video. A stone-pelting incident was also reported during a Ram Navami procession in Barwani on Sunday. The video that went viral on Wednesday, shows the girl on the rooftop of her house and throwing stones at the crowd.

Lodge one lakh cases, No issues-Digvijaya Singh

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh landed in a fresh trouble on Wednesday after he was booked for allegedly promoting religious enmity after he tweeted a picture of a mosque in another state while commenting on the communal clash in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to the legal action against him Singh put up a brave face stating he is not bothered if one lakh cases are lodged against him. “If cases are lodged for speaking against communal hatred, I have no issues.” On uploading the wrong picture on Twitter, Singh said the picture did not belong to Khargone so he deleted it.

