Khattar Presents 'Please All' Budget of Rs 1.55L-Cr Amid Farmers Stir, Proposes 1L New Jobs

Amid the raging farmers’ agitation and COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government on Friday presented a Rs 1.55-lakh crore ‘please all’ budget focusing on jobs, health and farmers. The budget proposes to establish 1 lakh job linkages for youths in Haryana in private sector. Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya had recently given his assent to the bill proposing 75 per cent reservation of jobs in private sector for Haryana residents.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who also holds the finance portfolio said the government’s focus was to give impetus to agriculture which is one of the main sources of income of people in the state. While presenting the budget, he said his government was committed to doubling the farmer’s income and ensuring a secured future for the state’s youth. “We are indebted to our farmers, who have ensured to turn Haryana the food bowl of the country. Agriculture is the mainstay of our economy. We are committed to doubling farmer’s income,” Khattar said in his budget speech.

He proposed a budget of Rs 1,55,645 crore for the financial year 2021-22, an increase of 13 per cent in comparison to that of the previous year. No fresh tax has been introduced as part of the budget. The outlay comprises capital expenditure of Rs 38,718 crore (25per cent) and revenue expenditure of Rs 1,16,927 crore (75 per cent). In a bid to extend its support to the farmers, an outlay of Rs 6,110 crore has been proposed for 2021-22, of which Rs 2,998 crore is earmarked for agriculture and farmers welfare, Rs 489 crore for horticulture, Rs 1,225 crore for animal husbandry and dairying, Rs 125 crore for fisheries and Rs 1,274 crore for cooperation.

With a focus on youth, the government has proposed new ground for hockey, football, basketball and volleyball to be constructed at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, in view of the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games. The government also announced recruitment of 1,000 Ayush assistants and 22 Ayush coaches on contract basis soon in various ‘yogshalas’ across the state.

The budget further proposed setting up medical colleges in Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Sirsa districts. An oncology centre will be established in Maharaja Agarsen Medical College, Agroha. Besides, the state government is setting up a dental college at the existing Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh. In addition, six government nursing institutes are being established in Faridabad, Rewari, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula districts.

In a bid to revive the Saraswati river, government proposed to set up the Adi Badri Dam, Somb Saraswati Barrage and Somb Saraswati Reservoir with net live storage capacity of 1,680 hectare metres post-monsoon.