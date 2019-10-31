Kherki Daula Toll Plaza to Soon Get New Address, Away from Gurugram City

Apart from the MCD toll booths for commercial vehicles, the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur highway is the only one that is still functional in the immediate vicinity of Delhi.

However, according to senior government officials, the toll plaza, which is currently in Gurugram’s city limits, will be shifted to a new location that is almost 15 km further along the Jaipur highway.

According to officials, the state government was granted permission by the Punjab and Haryana high court to shift the toll plaza to Pachgaon. The Court has also given permission to the state government to occupy 50 acres of land in Pachgoan for the toll plaza, reported The Times of India.

The Kherki Daula toll plaza became a focus point for protests as well as a major thorn in the recently concluded assembly election for the BJP, with them eventually losing the Badshapur seat to Rakesh Daultabad, an independent candidate.

The move will make it easier for residents of Gurugram who live around the Dwarka Expressway as they had to pay toll whenever they had to travel from one corner of the city to another till now.

Speaking about the relocation, a senior government official said that they got the land for the toll plaza in Pachgaon following a long judicial process with all concerned departments playing their part in providing relevant documents in support of their arguments in court.

Another state government officer added that an action plan will be prepared once the final order is out and it will take about three to four months to build the structure of the plaza in the new location.

According to the report, the Kherki Daula toll plaza was initially supposed to be shifted to Sehrawan. The authorities had to drop their plan following a protest by the environmentalists, who had said that the area was a wildlife corridor.

Ashok Kumar Malik, president of the United Association of New Gurugram told the Daily, “The court has given order to release 50 acres of land for shifting the Kherki Daula toll to Panchgaon on the basis of our public interest petition filed in January 2019. Hopefully, the state government will now transfer the land to NHAI.”

A two-judge bench, which included Manjuri Nehru and Rajan Gupta, delivered the verdict after back-to-back arguments that went on for two days between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and landowners, officials told the newspaper.

