Khesari Lal Yadav Threatens Journalists, YouTubers for Publishing Negative News

Bhojpuri cinema’s popular singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav is often in the news for his films and songs that are blockbuster. He is also called the viral star of Bhojpuri cinema. But at the moment he is making headlines due to his anger issues and the threats that he has issued to the journalists and YouTube content creators.

He seems to be extremely angry with the public and media as he has warned those spreading negative news against him.

The entire controversy started over Khesari’s song, Chachi Ke Bachi Sapanwa Mein Aati Hai which was released a few days ago and still making a lot of noise. The track was controversial as many believed that it was inappropriate to use the word Bachi (child) in the lyrics. One person, Pankaj Singh, took this a step forward by singing the tune and dedicating it to the actor’s daughter.

Khesari then did a Facebook Live video on June 3 in which he expressed his anger against Singh. In the 21-minute video, he also openly threatened the media and content creators to destroy them and their families if they print or broadcast “negative news” against him without his permission. He has told to take legal action against them. His video is becoming viral.

The superstar also pleaded with everyone to make polite reactions if they want to do so.

After Khesari, live video, lyricist Akhilesh Kashyap who wrote the controversial song, also came live where he was accompanied by Singh. In the video, Singh apologised to Khesari for his misbehaviour several times, however, he was slapped. The superstar’s manager Vivek Singh was also involved in the live video, who justified the slapping.

On top of this, Khesari took advantage of his influence and sent a police team to the house of Singh’s parents. People are condemning this act and asking what was the fault of his parents.

