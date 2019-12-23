Khijri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

62. Khijri (खिजरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Ranchi (रांची) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Khijri is part of 8. Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 31.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,34,640 eligible electors, of which 1,72,381 were male, 1,62,257 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Khijri, there are 7614 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4017 are male, 3596 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3490 voters in the 80+ age category and 2828 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Khijri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Ram Kumar Pahan LEADING CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Jagarnath Oraon JVMP -- -- Antu Tirkey CPM -- -- Prafulla Linda INC -- -- Rajesh Kachhap AJSU -- -- Ramdhan Bediya NAP -- -- Priya Barike PPOI(D) -- -- Bandhan Oraon APOI -- -- Madan Tuti RMP -- -- Marcella Xalxo LJVM -- -- Sion Tirkey JPA -- -- Sunil Wilson Kerketta IND -- -- Sarita Tirkey RPI(A) -- -- Pritam Saad Lohra

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,97,332 eligible electors, of which 1,55,648 were male, 1,41,684 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,74,642.

Khijri has an elector sex ratio of 941.27.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Ramkumar Pahan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 64912 votes which was 36.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.47% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,778 votes which was 1.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.71% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 62. Khijri Assembly segment of Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency. Ranchi Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sanjay Seth.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 26 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.28%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.63%, while it was 52.22% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 413 polling stations in 62. Khijri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 62. Khijri constituency comprises of the following areas of Ranchi district of Jharkhand: Ormanjhi, Namkum and Hatia police stations and Angara police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Barwadag, Tati, Jonha, Kashidih, Merha, Ambajharia and Kontatoli) in Ranchi Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Khijri is: 23.3698 85.4474.

