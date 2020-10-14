KHP vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The number two team of the league, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will welcome Central Punjab, the second last team on the points table. The National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab outing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 14 at 8 PM (IST). The outing will be played at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

Of the last five matches that the two teams have played, KHP has been on the winning side of four while CEP has lost three out of five matches. In the latest match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Southern Punjab by 73 runs while Central Punjab beat Baluchistan by nine wickets.

KHP vs CEP National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Live Score / Scorecard

KHP vs CEP National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Match Details

October 14- 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

National T20 Cup, KHP vs CEP Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab:

National T20 Cup KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab captain: Ishaq Zazai

National T20 Cup KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab vice-captain: Bilal Asif

National T20 Cup KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab wicket keeper: Ishaq Zazai

National T20 Cup KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab batsmen: Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Faheem Ashraf, Bilal Asif

National T20 Cup KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab all-rounders: Shafiqullah Ghafari

National T20 Cup KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab bowlers: Abdullah Shafiq, Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Parvez Amin

KHP vs CEP National T20 Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Central Punjab: Ishaq Zazai (WK), Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Parvez Amin

KHP vs CEP National T20 Cup, Central Punjab playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kamran Akmal (WK), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Bilal Asif, Naseem-Shah, Usman Qadir, Rizwan-Hussain, Abdullah Shafiq, Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah