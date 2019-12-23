Khunti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Nilkanth Singh Munda of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

60. Khunti (खूंटी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Khunti (खूंटी) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Khunti is part of 11. Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.98% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 24.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.51%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,10,014 eligible electors, of which 1,03,910 were male, 1,06,103 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Khunti, there are 6453 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3306 are male, 3147 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2417 voters in the 80+ age category and 3399 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Khunti Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Nilkanth Singh Munda LEADING JVMP -- -- Dayamani Barla JMM -- -- Sushil Pahan BSP -- -- Soma Kaitha APOI -- -- Kalyan Nag BTP -- -- Meenakshi Munda JPA -- -- Ram Surya Munda ABJPA -- -- Wilson Purty IND -- -- Pastar Sanjay Kumar Tirkey IND -- -- Masih Charan Munda JD(U) -- -- Shyam Sundar Kachhap

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,90,333 eligible electors, of which 96,185 were male, 94,148 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,66,586.

Khunti has an elector sex ratio of 1021.1.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Nilkanth Singh Munda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 21515 votes which was 17.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.01% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 436 votes which was 0.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.74% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 60. Khunti Assembly segment of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. Khunti Parliament seat was won by BJP's Arjun Munda.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.66%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.34%, while it was 57.05% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 297 polling stations in 60. Khunti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 251.

Extent: 60. Khunti constituency comprises of the following areas of Khunti district of Jharkhand: Khunti and Murhu police stations and Karra police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Gumru, Gobindpur, Tilmi, Lapa, Jariagarh, Urikel and Hutub) in Khunti sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Khunti is: 23.0765 85.2739.

