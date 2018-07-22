English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Khunti Gang-Rape Mastermind Arrested in Jharkhand: Police
With the arrest of the two, a total of seven persons have been nabbed by the police in connection with the gang-rape case.
Image for representation only.
Khunti, Jharkhand: The mastermind behind the alleged gang-rape of five women activists and the abduction of four policemen from a BJP MP's residence in Jharkhand was arrested from East Singhbhum district on Sunday, along with another accused, a senior police officer said.
The second person was arrested from Khunti district for his alleged involvement in both the incidents, zonal IG (Ranchi) Naveen Kumar Singh told a press conference here.
With the arrest of the two, a total of seven persons have been nabbed by the police in connection with the gang-rape case.
"The mastermind behind the Kochang gang-rape case and the June 26 kidnapping of four constables, who were deployed at the residence of BJP MP Karia Munda, has been arrested. He has been identified as John Johnsas Tidu," Singh said.
Another person, identified as Balram Samad, was also arrested, he added.
Both the accused were residents of Kurunga village under the Arki police station in Khunti district, the zonal IG said.
Tidu was wanted in 12 cases, while Samad was wanted in eight criminal cases in Khunti district, he added.
The police had formed multiple teams following the rape and kidnap cases and during the raids carried out by the teams, Tidu was arrested from a place under the Potka police station in East Singhbhum district and Samad was arrested from Jeevan Tola under the Murhu police station in Khunti district.
The five women had gone to Kochang village in Khunti district to raise awareness on migration and human trafficking on June 19, when they were allegedly abducted from R C Mission School and later, gang-raped at gunpoint.
Also Watch
The second person was arrested from Khunti district for his alleged involvement in both the incidents, zonal IG (Ranchi) Naveen Kumar Singh told a press conference here.
With the arrest of the two, a total of seven persons have been nabbed by the police in connection with the gang-rape case.
"The mastermind behind the Kochang gang-rape case and the June 26 kidnapping of four constables, who were deployed at the residence of BJP MP Karia Munda, has been arrested. He has been identified as John Johnsas Tidu," Singh said.
Another person, identified as Balram Samad, was also arrested, he added.
Both the accused were residents of Kurunga village under the Arki police station in Khunti district, the zonal IG said.
Tidu was wanted in 12 cases, while Samad was wanted in eight criminal cases in Khunti district, he added.
The police had formed multiple teams following the rape and kidnap cases and during the raids carried out by the teams, Tidu was arrested from a place under the Potka police station in East Singhbhum district and Samad was arrested from Jeevan Tola under the Murhu police station in Khunti district.
The five women had gone to Kochang village in Khunti district to raise awareness on migration and human trafficking on June 19, when they were allegedly abducted from R C Mission School and later, gang-raped at gunpoint.
Also Watch
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hamilton Retakes F1 Lead with 'Miracle' Victory in Germany
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Anil Kapoor, Rhea and Herself; See Pic
- The Tippling Point | A Toast to 2 British Singers Who Gave Their Lives for Cause of Champagne
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- 'Monopoly Cash is Complete': New Lavender 100 Rupee Note Has Left Twitter Colourful
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...