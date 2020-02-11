Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Khushiram Chunar (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Khushiram Chunar (खुशीराम चुनार) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ambedkar Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Khushiram Chunar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Khushiram Chunar (खुशीराम चुनार) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ambedkar Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Khushiram Chunar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Khushiram Chunar is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Ambedkar Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Khushiram Chunar's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 45 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 49.9 lakh which includes Rs. 27.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 22 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 6.4 lakh of which Rs. 3.3 lakh is self income. Khushiram Chunar's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ambedkar Nagar are: Ajay Dutt (AAP), Khushiram Chunar (BJP), Yaduraj Choudhary (INC), Satish (BSP), Naresh Kumar Chandaliya (RJAP), Rashmi Raikwar (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Khushiram Chunar (BJP) in 2020 Ambedkar Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title