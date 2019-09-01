Kicking off 6-day Countdown to Reach Moon, Chandrayaan-2 Enters Fifth and Final Stage

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said it has successfully performed the fifth lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the moon.

The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 was performed today beginning at 6:21 pm. The duration of the maneuver was 52 seconds.

All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said after the manoeuvre on the spacecraft.

“The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 01, 2019) beginning at 1821 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the maneuver was 52 seconds. The orbit achieved is 119 km x 127 km,” the space agency said in an update.

The next operation is the separation of Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, which is scheduled on September 02, 2019, between 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm.

Following this, there will be two deorbit maneuvers of Vikram Lander to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon.

ISRO on Friday had said that it has successfully performed the fourth lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru, the space agency has said.

