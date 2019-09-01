Kicking off 6-day Countdown to Reach Moon, Chandrayaan-2 Enters Fifth and Final Stage
The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 was performed today beginning at 6:21 pm. The duration of the maneuver was 52 seconds.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said it has successfully performed the fifth lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the moon.
The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 was performed today beginning at 6:21 pm. The duration of the maneuver was 52 seconds.
All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said after the manoeuvre on the spacecraft.
“The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 01, 2019) beginning at 1821 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the maneuver was 52 seconds. The orbit achieved is 119 km x 127 km,” the space agency said in an update.
The next operation is the separation of Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, which is scheduled on September 02, 2019, between 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm.
Following this, there will be two deorbit maneuvers of Vikram Lander to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon.
ISRO on Friday had said that it has successfully performed the fourth lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.
The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru, the space agency has said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Dance Their Hearts Out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday
- Anushka Sharma Hails Zareen Khan for Embracing Stretch Marks in Recent Pics
- Virat Kohli Foundation Helped me During a Financial Crisis: Sumit Nagal
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better