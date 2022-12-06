Kicking Off Score for Soil Campaign, Sadhguru Tells News18 Who He is Rooting For This FIFA World Cup

Tapping into the ongoing football fever, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru has named his global campaign for soil conservation ‘Score for Soil’. But is the the spiritual leader following the FIFA World Cup and does he have a favourite?

“I support football,” he replied when asked which country he is rooting for this World Cup.

Sadhguru launched the ‘Score for Soil’ campaign in Bengaluru on December 5, World Soil Day, and has encouraged people to post a video of what they think was the best football shot with the hashtag #ScoreForSoil which would also help support the Save Soil project. Sadhguru has received massive support for the cause, especially when he rode across 27 countries on a motorcycle, covering 30,000 km in just 100 days earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Sadhguru spoke candidly about the sport.

“Few nations have displayed a certain capability. Everybody is looking to Brazil to come up with their own samba at the right time. Reigning champions France are playing very well. They have their superstars who can make a difference. Hopes are on Argentina as well as Lionel Messi. Of course Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shadows right now and he can burst forth anytime,” he told News18.

But Sadhguru has a personal favourite too — Spain. He observed that the country has played a spectacular game till now even though they do not have a superstar on the team.

“I do not look at the game in terms of scores, but in terms of quality of the game. Spain has played a spectacular game. On a given day, anybody can win and we would not know which country chance would favour.”

The spiritual guru asked people not to fall into the trap of trying to predict the World Cup winner, and rather sit back, enjoy the game and experience the quality of play.

Sadhguru also requested football fans not to lose sight of the urgent problem of soil degradation. “This football season, I want you to understand, every five seconds, we are losing one football field worth of soil. It is becoming a desert. In the last 25 years, we have lost 10% of this planet (soil) to desertification,” he warned.

“So let us continue the (save soil) movement and have a ‘ball’ too!” he said as he playfully tossed a green football in the air.

