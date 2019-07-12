Kid Who Fell into Storm Water Drain Still Untraceable, Search Operations Stopped
Divyansh Singh, who fell into a drain at Ambedkar Chowk in Malad East around 10 pm Wednesday, remained untraceable even after 48 hours.
representative image
Mumbai: The search for a three-year-old boy who fell into an open storm water drain here Wednesday has been stopped, a civic official said Friday night.
Divyansh Singh, who fell into a drain at Ambedkar Chowk in Malad East around 10 pm Wednesday, remained untraceable even after 48 hours.
The search was finally stopped around 10 pm, the spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The search team covered over 10 km of drainage line but in vain, another official said.
The team of 50 BMC, Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force personnel searched the drain line by opening all manholes along the stretch.
The child's fall into the drain near Goregaon-Mulund Link Road was captured by CCTV cameras. Divyansh's father Suraj Bhan Singh had alleged earlier that the authorities were not doing enough to trace his son.
"The BMC, fire brigade and NDRF are not showing any intent to find my son. The fire brigade team did not even have a torch. NDRF jawans came and went back after marking their presence. Our family wanted to protest but were stopped by the police," Singh had claimed.
He also hit out at Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for not bothering to meet him or other members of the family.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah May Not be a World Champion, But This is His World
- Steam Labs Will Use ML, Micro-Trailers to Give You Better Game Recommendations
- Chris Hemsworth Beats Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson in Forbes’ Top 100 Celebrity List
- Watch: Brave Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor to Protect Her Eggs
- Kim Kardashian Called Out by Diet Prada for Plagiarising Emilio Pucci's Sunglass Design