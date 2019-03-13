English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Twin Boys’ Killing
Over the last month, close to half a dozen kidnappings of children have been reported from Satna.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Bhopal: A six-year-old boy who was abducted on Tuesday was found murdered behind his own house in Naguad town of Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.
Over the last month, close to half a dozen kidnappings of children have been reported from Satna.
The police said that the family feud was the reason behind the abduction and murder of the boy.
“We have arrested one of the uncles of the deceased child in connection with the crime,” IG Police Rewa Avinash Sharma said.
“The kid was strangled and the body was kept in a sack and was dumped in a drain,” the officer said. The accused had made the ransom call after eliminating the boy.
The accused, 19, is a relative and lives next door to the victim’s family. The two families were not on talking terms over some feud.
The child had gone missing from outside his house at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. At around 5pm, the family received a call demanding ransom of Rs 2lakh.
Twelve police teams were formed to search for the boy on Tuesday, but there was no breakthrough till Wednesday. The dead body of the boy was recovered on Wednesday from the drain behind his house.
The incident comes days after the outrageous murder of twin brothers from Satna who were found murdered on February 24 in neighboring Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, even after the family had paid Rs 20 lakh ransom to the kidnappers.
Over the last month, close to half a dozen kidnappings of children have been reported from Satna.
The police said that the family feud was the reason behind the abduction and murder of the boy.
“We have arrested one of the uncles of the deceased child in connection with the crime,” IG Police Rewa Avinash Sharma said.
“The kid was strangled and the body was kept in a sack and was dumped in a drain,” the officer said. The accused had made the ransom call after eliminating the boy.
The accused, 19, is a relative and lives next door to the victim’s family. The two families were not on talking terms over some feud.
The child had gone missing from outside his house at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. At around 5pm, the family received a call demanding ransom of Rs 2lakh.
Twelve police teams were formed to search for the boy on Tuesday, but there was no breakthrough till Wednesday. The dead body of the boy was recovered on Wednesday from the drain behind his house.
The incident comes days after the outrageous murder of twin brothers from Satna who were found murdered on February 24 in neighboring Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, even after the family had paid Rs 20 lakh ransom to the kidnappers.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Over-the-top Luxury Car As Nick Jonas' 'Sucker' Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
- As Soon As Kalank Teaser Dropped, Hilarious Memes Took Over the Internet
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka v Maharashtra For Domestic T20 Crown
- Here's What You Need to Do if You Are A 30 Something Planning Your Next Phase of Life
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results