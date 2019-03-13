Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Twin Boys’ Killing

A six-year-old boy who was abducted on Tuesday was found murdered behind his own house in Naguad town of Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.Over the last month, close to half a dozen kidnappings of children have been reported from Satna.The police said that the family feud was the reason behind the abduction and murder of the boy.“We have arrested one of the uncles of the deceased child in connection with the crime,” IG Police Rewa Avinash Sharma said.“The kid was strangled and the body was kept in a sack and was dumped in a drain,” the officer said. The accused had made the ransom call after eliminating the boy.The accused, 19, is a relative and lives next door to the victim’s family. The two families were not on talking terms over some feud.The child had gone missing from outside his house at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. At around 5pm, the family received a call demanding ransom of Rs 2lakh.Twelve police teams were formed to search for the boy on Tuesday, but there was no breakthrough till Wednesday. The dead body of the boy was recovered on Wednesday from the drain behind his house.The incident comes days after the outrageous murder of twin brothers from Satna who were found murdered on February 24 in neighboring Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, even after the family had paid Rs 20 lakh ransom to the kidnappers.