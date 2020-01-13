Kidnapped from Bengal's Siliguri for Ransom of Rs 5 Crore, CA Rescued in Bihar
The team also arrested his four captors – Ranjit Gimire of Siliguri, Robin Urang and Anwar Husain hailing from Tinsukia in Assam, besides Faiz Ahmed who is a resident of Gopalganj district.
Representative image.
Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A 45-year-old chartered accountant, abducted from West Bengal last week, has been rescued here from the clutches of his captors who had demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore for his release, police said.
Kishan Kumar Agrawal was kidnapped from Siliguri and was rescued by a police team headed by SP (City) Pramod Kumar
Mandal in Motipur locality, said Jayantkant, Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarpur.
The team also arrested his four captors – Ranjit Gimire of Siliguri, Robin Urang and Anwar Husain hailing from Tinsukia in Assam, besides Faiz Ahmed who is a resident of Gopalganj district.
"We received information that an FIR was lodged at a Siliguri police station on January 7 in connection with the abduction. The abductors had called his family and sought a ransom of ₹5 crore.
Mobile surveillance suggested that they had been hiding at various places in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bettiah and Motihari. We, therefore, constituted a team to nab them," the officer said.
He said an SUV, ₹47 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, a pistol and some ammunition have been seized from the arrested accused.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Has a Heroic Weekend at Box Office, Earns Rs 61.75 Crore
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Offers 200Mbps Speeds With 1.5TB FUP
- Sex Tech Turned On The Fun in Las Vegas, But Are We Getting Prematurely Excited?
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Pullela Gopichand Reveals Story Behind Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu's Bitter Rivalry