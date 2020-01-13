Kidnapped from Bengal's Siliguri for Ransom of Rs 5 Crore, CA Rescued in Bihar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A 45-year-old chartered accountant, abducted from West Bengal last week, has been rescued here from the clutches of his captors who had demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore for his release, police said.

Kishan Kumar Agrawal was kidnapped from Siliguri and was rescued by a police team headed by SP (City) Pramod Kumar

Mandal in Motipur locality, said Jayantkant, Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarpur.

The team also arrested his four captors – Ranjit Gimire of Siliguri, Robin Urang and Anwar Husain hailing from Tinsukia in Assam, besides Faiz Ahmed who is a resident of Gopalganj district.

"We received information that an FIR was lodged at a Siliguri police station on January 7 in connection with the abduction. The abductors had called his family and sought a ransom of ₹5 crore.

Mobile surveillance suggested that they had been hiding at various places in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bettiah and Motihari. We, therefore, constituted a team to nab them," the officer said.

He said an SUV, ₹47 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, a pistol and some ammunition have been seized from the arrested accused.

