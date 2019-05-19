English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kidnapped from Luxury Hotel, Businessman Rescued from East Delhi
Police said they were informed at around 11 pm on Friday from one of the businessman's friends that he has been abducted and the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for his release.
Image for Representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A 64-year-old Mumbai-based businessman who was kidnapped from a luxury hotel in Lutyens Delhi was rescued from a building in Laxmi Nagar, police said Saturday.
The victim was abducted from a luxury hotel here on Friday night and was confined in a building in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, they said, adding it was a cases of honey trapping.
Police said they were informed at around 11 pm on Friday from one of the businessman's friends that he has been abducted and the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for his release.
During investigation, the phone numbers from which the call was received, were put on surveillance. CCTV footages from the hotel were also checked and the businessman was seen leaving the hotel in a car. The vehicle's registration number was noted and a message was passed across Delhi Police's district control rooms and PCR vans to trace the vehicle, a senior police officer said.
CCTV footages on the route through which the car had travelled were also checked, he said.
The businessman's location was traced to a building in Laxmi Nagar following overnight raids and technical surveillance. Around 6 am, the police teams conducted a raid at the identified address and the man was rescued, he added.
Four woman and two men have been arrested for the abduction and the businessman was safely rescued, Eish Singhal, Additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) said.
The officer, however, refused to reveal the name of the businessman or the accused arrested for the alleged abduction stating that the matter is under investigation.
Police are investigating the gang's involvement in other cases.
