Kidnapped Toddler 'Lockdown' Rescued After 43 hours in Tamil Nadu, Three held

A special force of Tamil Nadu Police has arrested three persons for abducting one and a half-year-old child named ‘Lockdown’ from Chennai’s Ambattur on February 6. A kidnapping gang of three, including a woman, was arrested after 30 hours in connection with the abduction of the boy baby.

With Avadi Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore IPS, the Ambattur cops arrested Balamurugan (28), Susantha Prasanth (25), a construction worker from Odisha, and Valarmathi (55) from Cuddalore district.

Based on the complaint lodged at the Ambattur police station by the toddler’s migrant worker parents on February 7, regarding the missing of the child from Ambattur, a case was registered and a special team of police conducted an intensive search. Subsequently, after almost 43 hours of search, the cops safely retrieved the toddler from a Kumbakonam bus at Chennai Koyambedu Bus Stand around 11.30 pm.

The CCTV camera footage of who abducted the child was actively investigated. More than eight policemen, led by Ambattur Assistant Commissioner Kanagaraj, arrested the culprits and brought them to Chennai from Chengalpattu and Puducherry area after finding out the whereabouts of the accused people by tracking the cell phone tower. According to police sources, the investigation will reveal why the child was abducted and the cops are investigating whether the child was abducted under child trafficking. Similarly, the cops are into finding out how many children were abducted in the Ambattur area of Chennai.

The migrant worker couple from Odisha earning their livelihood in Chennai’s Ambattur, named their baby boy ‘Lockdown’ as he was born during the Covid-19 lockdown situation.

