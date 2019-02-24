English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kidnapped Twin Sons of Businessman From Madhya Pradesh Found Dead in UP
The two masked men had come on a motorbike and abducted the two children at gunpoint when their bus was about to leave the premises of Sadguru Public School on February 12, a police official said.
Protest in Chitrakoot after two children who were abducted from a school bus in the district on February 12 were found dead in a river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Sunday. (Image; ANI/Twitter)
Loading...
Satna: The six-year-old twin sons of a businessman kidnapped at gunpoint in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district have been found dead in the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.
Sporadic protests erupted in Chitrakoot town of Satna soon after the news of their death reached the place, prompting police to step up security.
The children, both in kindergarten and sons of oil merchant Brijesh Rawat, were kidnapped at gunpoint by two masked persons from Chitrakoot when they were returning home in their school bus on February 12.
The kidnappers had later demanded a ransom from the children's father, Chitrakoot's Nayagaon police station in charge K P Tripathi said.
He said the bodies of the children were found floating in the Yamuna river near Baberu village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district late Saturday night.
The bodies were later fished out from the river and sent for post mortem to a hospital in Banda, he said.
Six people were so far arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing, Tripathi said, adding that an investigation was underway into the incident.
Meanwhile, as the news of the children's death came in, locals forced closure of shops and other business establishments in Chitrakoot town, a police official said.
Some angry locals also burnt tyres on streets and vandalised private properties at some places, he said.
Tripathi said additional police force was deployed in Chitrakoot following the protests.
After the boys were kidnapped, Madhya Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the twin siblings.
The police of both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were working on the case since Chitrakoot is a border town.
The two masked men had come on a motorbike and abducted the two children at gunpoint when their bus was about to leave the premises of Sadguru Public School on February 12, a police official earlier said.
The children were residents of Ramghat in Chitrakoot Dham (Karwi) district of Uttar Pradesh. They used to travel four km across the border to their school every day, Satna's Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh Gaur had said after the incident.
Sporadic protests erupted in Chitrakoot town of Satna soon after the news of their death reached the place, prompting police to step up security.
The children, both in kindergarten and sons of oil merchant Brijesh Rawat, were kidnapped at gunpoint by two masked persons from Chitrakoot when they were returning home in their school bus on February 12.
The kidnappers had later demanded a ransom from the children's father, Chitrakoot's Nayagaon police station in charge K P Tripathi said.
He said the bodies of the children were found floating in the Yamuna river near Baberu village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district late Saturday night.
The bodies were later fished out from the river and sent for post mortem to a hospital in Banda, he said.
Six people were so far arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing, Tripathi said, adding that an investigation was underway into the incident.
Meanwhile, as the news of the children's death came in, locals forced closure of shops and other business establishments in Chitrakoot town, a police official said.
Some angry locals also burnt tyres on streets and vandalised private properties at some places, he said.
Tripathi said additional police force was deployed in Chitrakoot following the protests.
After the boys were kidnapped, Madhya Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the twin siblings.
The police of both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were working on the case since Chitrakoot is a border town.
The two masked men had come on a motorbike and abducted the two children at gunpoint when their bus was about to leave the premises of Sadguru Public School on February 12, a police official earlier said.
The children were residents of Ramghat in Chitrakoot Dham (Karwi) district of Uttar Pradesh. They used to travel four km across the border to their school every day, Satna's Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh Gaur had said after the incident.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Total Dhamaal Collection Day 2: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Sets Box Office on Fire
- My Heart Will Always Be Heavy: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi on First Death Anniversary
- Oscars 2019: Nominee 'Gift Bag' Includes Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- High Jumper Tejaswin Wins First Title in USA, Equals National Record
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Kishan, Iyer & Pandey Score Blistering Centuries
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results