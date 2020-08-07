‘Kids Learn Faster in Mother Tongue': Modi Says NEP 2020 Will Usher in 'New World Order'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered the inaugural address at the "Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education" under the National Education Policy (NEP). He said that through the conclave, the world would come to know about more details about National Education Policy 2020.

The conclave has been organised by the Human Resource Development Ministry and the University Grants Commission.

Talking about the NEP's language formula, the Prime Minister said that children learned faster in their mother tongue. "There is no dispute that the speed of learning of children is better by having the same dialect of the home of the children as the language of study in school. This is a very big reason due to which, as far as possible, till 5th class, it has been agreed to teach children in their mother tongue only."

Also Watch PM Modi To Deliver Address On National Education Policy (NEP) Today | CNN News18

Modi said the NEP 2020 would usher in a "new world order" while disputing any bias in the formulation of the scheme. "It is also a matter of happiness that after the National Education Policy came out, it did not arise from any region of the country, from any section that it had any kind of bias, or was leaning towards one side," he said.

Assuring that he was engaged in NEP's implementation, the PM said that the scheme was approved after 4 years of brainstorming and discussion. "There were no major changes in our education system over the years. As a result, instead of promoting the values of curiosity and imagination in our society, sheep movement was being encouraged," he said. Modi also remembered Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary.