'Why Not Kill Corrupt Who Looted Kashmir': Satya Pal Malik's Shocking Statement Draws Omar's Wrath

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday asked militants to stop killing innocent people, including security personnel, and instead rise against "those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir for years".

"These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?" Malik said, speaking at a tourism function in Kargil of Ladakh region.

The Governor explained guns have never been the solution to problems. "There was an outfit called LTTE in Sri Lanka and it had support as well but it has also been finished," he said.

The Governor was speaking at the inauguration of Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival-2019 at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Kargil.

The Governor said the twin districts of Kargil and Leh have huge tourism potential and said more such tourism festivals were needed.

He said the Kargil Airport's expansion work will begin soon and that Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned for it. This will not only provide round-the-year connectivity but also give a new dimension to the tourism sector in the region, Malik said.

The Governor said the state administration is committed for the holistic development of Ladakh division and concrete measures were being pursued towards this goal.

The government is taking strict measures to bring transparency in the system and removing various bottlenecks in the path of progress, he added.

On the occasion, the Governor announced the establishment of two degree colleges in Kargil district, including a Women's Degree College.

He said a 2,500-MW solar power project will be set up soon, augmenting the power generation in Kargil

Meanwhile, National Conference leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hit out at the governor and accused him of sanctioning unlawful killings.

“This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts,” Omar tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)