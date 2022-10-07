'Kill PM by Bomb in Mumbai': Techie Makes Hoax Call from Pune Building to Frame Parents of 'Noisy Kids'

An IT professional from Pune was arrested on Tuesday, for making a hoax call to the police alleging a “conspiracy” to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and frame his neighbors.

Manoj Ashok Hanse called the police helpline 112 from his residence in Adarshnagar to “teach a lesson” to the parents of a children in his housing society for “disturbing the peace”, The Hindustan Times reported.

He is currently under arrest and has gotten a 15-day police custody.

According to Hanse’s mother, he was sensitive to high-decibel volume since a kid, surrounding noises, including trains passing by could not be tolerated by him.

After the police came looking for him, Hanse assaulted cops and tried to run over the team with his car, Varsharani Patil, a senior police inspector told HT.

Before making the call, Hanse had approached the family that stayed in a flat above his apartment and requested them to ask their children to make less noise. Later in the evening, he claimed that these people were planning to kill the prime minister at the Mumbai railway station.

Hanse’s neighbor had earlier lodged a complaint against him on September this year, as he used to have an issue with children using the staircase, and would classify it as disturbance.

A case has been registered against him under sections 177 (furnishing false information), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), according to HT.

.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here