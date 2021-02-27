'Kill, Suicide or Disappear': Dehradun Teen Attacks Woman With Knife After Online Task, Goes Missing

A 17-year-old boy from Dehradun, Uttarakhand has been reported missing after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Police said the class 12 student was told to complete the “task” by a stranger he had met online. A resident of the city’s Patel Nagar area, the boy was reported missing on Monday evening after attacking a woman in Nehru Colony. The woman sustained serious wounds in her neck and torso and is undergoing treatment in a city hospital, police said.

The link behind the attack and the online “task” was revealed after police on Wednesday probed the teen’s mobile phone, which was left behind before he fled. “The Nehru Colony police, while probing the assault case, checked his mobile phone during which it came out that he was involved in chatting with a stranger on an online chatting platform named Discord where he was given the task of attacking a person,” Dehradun SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat told the Hindustan Times.

In the chat, the stranger has assigned him a task to “kill someone, to suicide or to disappear.”

Rawat said the incident is one in many cases of children falling into traps online where they become targets of online cyberbullying, blackmailing, and even threats. “Out of fear, these children often do such acts like in this case,” said Rawat.

The minor was last seen near Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. Officials are trying to find him as soon as possible, police said.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)