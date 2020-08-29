Killed by Relative, Skeletal Remains of 4 Missing Family Members Found at Home in Uttarakhand After 1 Year

The skeletal remains of four members of a family missing for more than a year were recovered from the compound of their home here on Friday, police said.

Hiralal, his wife and two daughters were buried after being killed by his son-in-law Narendra Gangwar and his friend Vijay Gangwar at around 5.30 am on April 20, 2019, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Dilip Singh Kunwar said.

Hiralal's daughter Lilawati helped her husband Narendra to conspire to kill her parents and her two sisters to grab 12 bighas of land at Meerganj, Kunwar said.

Narendra, Lilawati and Vijay have been arrested and booked under IPC sections, including 302 (murder), the SSP said. Police got suspicious when Narendra met Hiralal's old acquaintance, Durga Prasad, and sought his help in obtaining the death certificates of his in-laws to get ownership of the land, Kunwar said.

Prasad lodged a complaint with the police following which the arrest was made. The accused disclosed the entire story after being interrogated.