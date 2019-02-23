13 Killed in Explosion at Shop in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, Several Feared Trapped in Debris

Thirteen people were killed and six injured in an explosion at a shop here on Saturday afternoon which also led to collapse of three adjacent houses, officials said.It is suspected that some people are still trapped under the debris and a rescue operation has been launched, they said.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed the district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, a spokesperson said in Lucknow.The blast took place at the shop in Rohta Bazaar. Kaliyar Mansoori, who used to run the shop, is among the 13 deceased. His son was running a carpet factory behind the shop and its workers could be among those trapped under the debris, District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad said.Locals claimed that Mansoori was also in the business of making illegal firecrackers.Besides Kaliyar Mansoor, three deceased have been identified as Irfan Mansoori, Abid Mansoori and Chandu, while efforts were on to identify the other six. The injured have been admitted to hospital, the district magistrate said.Earthmoving equipment has been pressed into service to carry out relief and rescue works. Teams of forensic experts, NDRF and senior district officials have reached the site, he said.