English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Killed in Explosion at Shop in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, Several Feared Trapped in Debris
The explosion led to the collapse of three houses and killed four people whose bodies have been brought out, the DM said.
Police personnel inspect the area where an explosion caused three houses to collapse, in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Bhadohi: Thirteen people were killed and six injured in an explosion at a shop here on Saturday afternoon which also led to collapse of three adjacent houses, officials said.
It is suspected that some people are still trapped under the debris and a rescue operation has been launched, they said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed the district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, a spokesperson said in Lucknow.
The blast took place at the shop in Rohta Bazaar. Kaliyar Mansoori, who used to run the shop, is among the 13 deceased. His son was running a carpet factory behind the shop and its workers could be among those trapped under the debris, District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad said.
Locals claimed that Mansoori was also in the business of making illegal firecrackers.
Besides Kaliyar Mansoor, three deceased have been identified as Irfan Mansoori, Abid Mansoori and Chandu, while efforts were on to identify the other six. The injured have been admitted to hospital, the district magistrate said.
Earthmoving equipment has been pressed into service to carry out relief and rescue works. Teams of forensic experts, NDRF and senior district officials have reached the site, he said.
It is suspected that some people are still trapped under the debris and a rescue operation has been launched, they said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed the district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, a spokesperson said in Lucknow.
The blast took place at the shop in Rohta Bazaar. Kaliyar Mansoori, who used to run the shop, is among the 13 deceased. His son was running a carpet factory behind the shop and its workers could be among those trapped under the debris, District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad said.
Locals claimed that Mansoori was also in the business of making illegal firecrackers.
Besides Kaliyar Mansoor, three deceased have been identified as Irfan Mansoori, Abid Mansoori and Chandu, while efforts were on to identify the other six. The injured have been admitted to hospital, the district magistrate said.
Earthmoving equipment has been pressed into service to carry out relief and rescue works. Teams of forensic experts, NDRF and senior district officials have reached the site, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Bentley Accident in Delhi, 2019 Ford Endeavour Launch & More
- Sri Lanka Seal Historic 2-0 Test Series Whitewash in South Africa
- Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Gets 'Dhamaal' Opening
- Careless Whiskers: Man Slow Dancing With Dog Among Human Couples is Melting Hearts
- WhatsApp Users Can Now Register Complaints With DoT Against Offensive Messages
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results